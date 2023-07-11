Sold Todays Sale :> (1) NvidiaQuadro P400

Pulled from new machine that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.

Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket installed.
Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400

Looking for $25 shipped
Sold
 
