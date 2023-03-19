Sold Todays Sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro P400

Pulled from a new machine that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.

Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, dont have the low profile one.
Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400

Looking for $25 shipped via USPS....Can ship Monday AM
Paypal works !

23M10
----------sold
 
