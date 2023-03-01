Sold Today's Sale :> (1) Nvidia Quadro K1200

dbwillis

dbwillis

Nvidia Quadro K1200
Low profile bracket only4x mini DP outputs
Comes with 4x MiniDP to DP adapters

Pulled from a working PC, placed into an AS bag.
Clean card with low use... Was in a spare box that was only used while another machine was being repaired.
Looking for $14 shipped
23M1
---------sold
 
