SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) Intel i7 10700T (new/pull)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,118
Pulled from a brand new HP Machine for an upgrade.
Pulled out, wiped the thermal material off the CPU lid, placed into an AS bag, sitting on the shelf.
8 cores, 16 threads, 2ghz base with 4.4ghz boost
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700t-processor-16m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz.html
Will ship well packed via USPS Priority mail
Looking for $110 shipped
SOLD
Pulled out, wiped the thermal material off the CPU lid, placed into an AS bag, sitting on the shelf.
8 cores, 16 threads, 2ghz base with 4.4ghz boost
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700t-processor-16m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz.html
Will ship well packed via USPS Priority mail
Looking for $110 shipped
SOLD
Last edited: