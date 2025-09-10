Sold Todays Sale :> (1) i7 8700k shipped in free HP Mini

dbwillis
I have this HP Mini 800 G4 chassis that needs a CMOS battery works fine otherwise, Im just out of batteries and thermal paste (you have to remove the heatsink to get to the CMOS and I usually replace the oem thermal goo when Im in there)
So, Im selling an i7 8700k CPU for $90 and it comes well packaged in an HP Mini chassis, along with 2x 4gb memory, 512gb nvme, power supply and a fresh Win11 24h2 install
--------------sold
