SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win10) *new/sealed !

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,876
i7 10700k (8 core, 16 thread) 3.8ghz, 5.1ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
512gb SSD (2280 nvme type, should be model WD PC SN810, can confirm tonight)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Comes with new HP keyboard and HP mouse (both wired), everything still sealed in the factory HP box
Has the factory WIndows 10 Pro install on it, I can open the box and install Win11 if wanted
Looking for $525 shipped USPS priority
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
23A3
-------------SOLD
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
512gb SSD (2280 nvme type, should be model WD PC SN810, can confirm tonight)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Comes with new HP keyboard and HP mouse (both wired), everything still sealed in the factory HP box
Has the factory WIndows 10 Pro install on it, I can open the box and install Win11 if wanted
Looking for $525 shipped USPS priority
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
23A3
-------------SOLD
Last edited: