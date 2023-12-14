SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7, 32gb, 512gb, Nvidia 1660, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,228
This is a lightly used spare machine.
No issues, works perfect
Just wiped and installed Win11 23H2, activated with BIOS key and installed all updates
i7 10700T (8c/16t) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo
32gb memory (2x 16gb Sodimms @ 2933mhz)
Onboard Intel UHD 630 video (2x DP and 1x HDMI)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax (2x2) with Bluetooth
Option card that is installed : Nvidia GeForce 1660ti with 6gb dedicated (3x MiniDP and 1x MicroHDMI)
512gb Nvme drive (Samsung, OEM HP)
Comes with MiniDP to DP dongles
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
Looking for $285 shipped via USPS Priority mail, well packed
-----------------------SOLD
Last edited: