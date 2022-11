SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10 series, 8gb, 512gb SSD, W10 Pro) Factory sealed !

Unit is still in the HP box, sealed, not opened yet, so it has the factory Win10 Pro image on it (with the included fairly minimal HP bloatware)i7 10700k (8 core, 16 thread) 3.8ghz, 5.1ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz.html 2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimmsWD 512gb SSD (2280 nvme type)Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, powerFront has 2x USB, headphone, USB CCan open the box and wipe the factory Win10 image and reinstall vanilla 22H2 (Win10 or Win11 advise what you want me to do)Looking for $425 shipped USPS priority------------------SOLD