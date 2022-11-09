Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G5 (i7 9700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,600
Pulled for a replacement/upgrade, just a few average use scuffs on the machine
i7 9700k (8 cores, 8 threads) 3.6ghz with 4.9ghz turbo >>> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...9700k-processor-12m-cache-up-to-4-90-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 Sodimms @ 2666mhz
1x 512gb Samsung OEM NVme drive
Windows 11 22H2 just installed with updates
Comes with 150w AC adapter, well packed via USPS Priority
https://support.hp.com/us-en/product/hp-elitedesk-800-g5-desktop-mini-pc/27066639/document/c06403210
Looking for $300 shipped
-------------------sold
i7 9700k (8 cores, 8 threads) 3.6ghz with 4.9ghz turbo >>> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...9700k-processor-12m-cache-up-to-4-90-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 Sodimms @ 2666mhz
1x 512gb Samsung OEM NVme drive
Windows 11 22H2 just installed with updates
Comes with 150w AC adapter, well packed via USPS Priority
https://support.hp.com/us-en/product/hp-elitedesk-800-g5-desktop-mini-pc/27066639/document/c06403210
Looking for $300 shipped
-------------------sold
Last edited: