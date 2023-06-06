Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win11) * needs fan

dbwillis

dbwillis

Jul 9, 2002
8,927
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD Toshiba NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012

This unit needs a new chipset fan (also sometimes called sata fan..even though there is no sata drive)
Its making the old bearing noise, fairly loud.
HP P/N is L19560-001
Ill post a pic shortly

Looking for $100 shipped
-_-------------sold
 

