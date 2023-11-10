Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
*Confirmed HDMI port works

This unit needs a new chipset fan (also sometimes called sata fan..even though there is no sata drive). (***not the CPU fan, I already replaced that)
Its making a slight tapping noise, faint but noticable when it heats up and spins faster. I cleaned the fan blades and it helped a little, think the fan is unbalanced
HP P/N should be L19560-001
Looking for $135 shipped
Edit, attached close up video of fan noise
-------------sold
 

Last edited:
