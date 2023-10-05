SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7 8700k, 8gb, 512gb Nvme, Win11)

Clean unit
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SSD SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012

Looking for $170 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed

****this might need a new CMOS battery, I had 2 units and sold one locally and boxed this up before I saw the new CMOS battery sitting on the shelf....I forget which one needed it, so dropped the price from 175 to 170.
------------------SOLD
 
