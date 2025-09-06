  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (i5, 8gb, 480gb, Wifi, Win11)

Refreshed a local customers Plex server with a new machine, they kept the 4tb Sata drive and this one has a new Samsung OEM 480gb sata drive.

This is not the usual HP Mini model I sell (those are usually 95w G4), this one is the 35w G4 model.
Quickspecs
i5 8500T (6 cores @ 2.1ghz with Turbo to 3+ghz)
8gb (1x 8gb DDR4 sodimm, 1 open slot)
2x DP ports
1x VGA port (in the spot #3 option slot)
Intel 9560 802.11AC 2x2 with Bluetooth
Intel 219-LM Lan
Intel UHD630 Graphics
Samsung 480gb Sata SSD
Fresh Win11 24H2 installed and updated
HP AC adapter

Looking for $80 shipped via USPS Priority

------SOLD
 
