SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,288
Coworker handed this to me to sell for him, I have it in my hands now.
1 ISSUE:
- HDMI port isnt working, Windows detects a monitor plugged in, but nothing displays, I swapped the HDMI riser with another, but have the same issue, Im out of spare HDMI risers to try swapping again
All other ports work except the HDMI
HP Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 4x USB, LAN, HDMI (not working though)
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $100 shipped
--------------SOLD
1 ISSUE:
- HDMI port isnt working, Windows detects a monitor plugged in, but nothing displays, I swapped the HDMI riser with another, but have the same issue, Im out of spare HDMI risers to try swapping again
All other ports work except the HDMI
HP Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 4x USB, LAN, HDMI (not working though)
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $100 shipped
--------------SOLD
Last edited: