Sold Today's sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 (8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis

HP Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 1x Hdmi, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012

Looking for $125 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
-------------sold
 
