Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G4 + (1) HP Mini 800 G5

Clean unit, just finished an install of Win11 with all updates.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06403210
i7 9700k (8 cores, 3.6 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz turbo)
2x 4gb DDR4 2666mhz Sodimms
1x 512gb 2280 Nvme (oem HP / Samsung)
Onboard Intel UHD Graphics 630 (2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI)
Intel I219-LM Gigabit Network
(2) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (rear); (2) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (rear)
(1) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (front); (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (front)
(1) USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 (15 W) (front)
Win11 Pro
NO wifi, but the slot is there and I believe so are the antenna wires
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
Looking for $150, shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
****************************************************************************
HP Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 23H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections: 2x DisplayPort, 4x USB, LAN, HDMI
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012
Looking for $110 shipped
Can ship the machines Tuesday or Wed as I am out of packing at home right now
---------- both sold
