Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, ~SSD, W10)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,739
Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...i76700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Comes with an SSD...right now its an Intel S3510 2.5inch 480gb, but I might be able to swap for an HP OEM 512gb NVME (let me know whats preferred)
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $90 shipped
Can ship Monday am
---------------------sold
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...i76700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Comes with an SSD...right now its an Intel S3510 2.5inch 480gb, but I might be able to swap for an HP OEM 512gb NVME (let me know whats preferred)
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $90 shipped
Can ship Monday am
---------------------sold
Last edited: