SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, W10)

Another clean unit, this one has a fan noise, pretty faint, but you can hear the fan if you listen. Usually I replace the fans with these, but Im out right now >> https://www.ebay.com/itm/225155586256 Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz1x 512gb SKHynix NVMe driveComes with 90w ac adapterShipping via USPS priority, well packed.Looking for $90 shipped23M9--------------SOLD