Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 480gb ssd, Win10)

Another Mini , model 800 G3

This has a slight fan noise, very faint, but could use a replacement >>> https://www.ebay.com/itm/225155586256

Has the following specs:
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz
Fresh install of Win10 22H2
480gb Intel S4510 2.5in ssd
Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires
Looking for $75 shipped via USPS priority, can ship within a day

-------------------Sold
 
