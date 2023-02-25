Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 40gb ssd, W10)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,762
Fresh install of Win10 22H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...i76700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
Comes with 90w ac adapter
Intel S3510 2.5inch 480gb SSD
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
** when cold this chipset fan makes noise, not loud, but noticable, it quiets down when warm, most likely needs a new chipset fan at some point >>> https://www.ebay.com/itm/225155586256
Looking for $85 shipped
Can ship Monday am
23F14
------------------------sold
Last edited: