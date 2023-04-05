SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 256gb, W10)

Another Mini in excellent condition, model 800 G3 (not a scratch the case!)

Has the following specs:

i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)

2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz

Fresh install of Win10 22H2

256gb Patriot P210 2.5in SSD

Comes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wires

Looking for $85 shipped via USPS priority, can ship Thursday



23M15





--------------------SOLD