Sold Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7 6700, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,446
HP Mini 800 G3
Fresh install of Win11 23H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...7-6700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 512gb SkHynix 512gb M2 2280 drive
Comes with 90w ac adapter
This has a slight tick noise in the fan, likely will need a new fan 'this year' >>>> Fan is PN 914256-001 (easy to find on Ebay)
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Few scratches or scuffs as this was my garage machine, nothing major or
Looking for $50 shipped
-----------sold
Fresh install of Win11 23H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...7-6700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 512gb SkHynix 512gb M2 2280 drive
Comes with 90w ac adapter
This has a slight tick noise in the fan, likely will need a new fan 'this year' >>>> Fan is PN 914256-001 (easy to find on Ebay)
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Few scratches or scuffs as this was my garage machine, nothing major or
Looking for $50 shipped
-----------sold
Last edited: