SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G2 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, Win10)

Pulled from a developers testing lab...no issues with it, just a few expected scuffs from use.i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)2x 4gb DDR4 sodimms (2400mhz but runs at 2133mhz)240gb 2.5in SSD (Intel S3510)Windows 10 22H2Comes with AC adapter, no broken or frayed wires23M30Looking for $75 shipped well packed via USPS Priority mail-------------------SOLD