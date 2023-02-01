SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G2 (i7, 8gb, 240gb, W10)

dbwillis
Pulled from a lightly used workstation, sat in a AC controlled area and in excellent condition.
i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb DDR4 sodimms (2400mhz but runs at 2133mhz)
240gb Sata drive (Intel S3510 series)
Windows 10 22H2
Comes with AC adapter, no broken or frayed wires
https://support.hp.com/us-en/produc...g2-desktop-mini-pc/8741496/document/c04824956
23J16
Looking for $80 shipped
-----------------SOLD
