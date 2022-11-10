SOLD Todays Sale :> (1) AMD 6800XT

dbwillis
This was in my workstation which sold here earlier today, no issues, just rather have someone use it instead of sitting in a box.
Clean card, I bought it used here on the forums a while back (August or so).
Comes in the original box, well packed and inside a USPS box.
6800XT, 16gb memory
Will post a pic tonight
Looking for $300 shipped
----------------------SOLD
