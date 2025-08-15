Sold Today Sale :> (1) HP Mini 800 G9 (i7, 16gb, 512gb, 3050ti, Win11)

dbwillis
Just taken out of the box today
i7 12700T
1x 16gb DDR5 Sodimm
512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)
Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2
Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16
LINKY
This is a new unit, comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles and microHDMI to HDMI dongle
Fresh Win11 24H2 installed last night (local, admin account w/o password)
Comes with HP AC adapter of course
Looking for $500 shipped via USPS Priority
--------------- sold
