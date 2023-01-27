SOLD: Ryzen 9 5950X/ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 CPU/Motherboard Combo

Status
Not open for further replies.
N

NobleX13

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,021
For sale is a CPU/MB combo consisting of a Ryzen 9 5950X and an ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4. These parts come from a clean, smoke-free home and are in excellent working condition.

Included with purchase is the CPU, motherboard, IO shield, and M.2 screw.

$350 shipped

I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Heatware under NobleX13. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.

Photos:
PXL_20230127_173137028.jpg
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top