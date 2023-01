SOLD: Ryzen 9 5950X/ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 CPU/Motherboard Combo

$350 shipped

PayPal F&F

Venmo

Cash App

USPS Priority Mail

Photos:

For sale is a CPU/MB combo consisting of a Ryzen 9 5950X and an ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4. These parts come from a clean, smoke-free home and are in excellent working condition.Included with purchase is the CPU, motherboard, IO shield, and M.2 screw.I accept, or. Heatware under NobleX13 . Shipping via