Sold!! Rvenger’s Black Friday deal - 256gb Steam Deck $215 shipped

8/10 condition. Prior owner overtightened screws on JSAUX transparent rear shell which broke the head off of one of the smaller center screws. I put the original shell and replaced all the screws except one that broke off. It doesn’t affect the unit and did not think it was worth to drill it out.
Screen is mint no dead pixels or scratches. Just a little normal backlight bleed/ips glow. Screen protector and case installed. Comes with 512gb SDXC card. Comes with original steam deck dock and 2 AC power adapters.
$215 shipped paypal F&F. I am in PA until tomorrow and this will ship Monday. I thought this would work out for travel and I find myself using my phone on the plane and didn’t even bother with the steam deck.
Heatware under SLK
Thanks and happy holidays all.
