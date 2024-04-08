  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[SOLD] - RTX A4000 16gb - Custom modded, white ITX

Status
Not open for further replies.
X

xenium

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
2,097
Giving this one last shot here before it goes on ebay. TIred of it tempting me to build another ITX rig I don't need.

Selling my one of a kind, custom RTX A4000 16gb. This is basically an ITX 3070/3070ti but much more efficient, with 16gb of vram, and all the other pro/quadro card goodies.

Spec list:
  • Palit 3060 heatsink
  • Custom white shroud + white 92mm fan (2.25 slot width)
  • 6 pin pcie pigtail replaced with 8 pin soldered directly to the pcb
  • Power limit increased to ~180w

Stock, these are limited to 140w due to the small single slot HSF. You can safely increase the power limit with a better heatsink, pushing these into 3070/3070ti performance levels.

If you want/need a 2 slot card, a stock Palit HSF can be had for ~40 bucks, and brings it down to 2 slots. If you want this setup, pay for the heatsink and I will install it before shipping.


Sold


Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to

1.jpg
2.jpg


3.jpg
4.jpg


5.jpg
6.jpg
 
Last edited:
dogDAbone said:
Is that cool-looking ballpoint pen included, or if not, will you knock off about $100 ?

j/k....GLWS :D
Click to expand...
It's actually one of the 500 piece (or whatever marketing crap they say) screwdriver/electronic repair kit with a bunch of various small bits. Super handy, and a killer deal when they're only like 20-30 bucks.

But to answer your question... No. If anything it adds $100 because I use the thing almost daily :)
 
xenium said:
It's actually one of the 500 piece (or whatever marketing crap they say) screwdriver/electronic repair kit with a bunch of various small bits. Super handy, and a killer deal when they're only like 20-30 bucks.

But to answer your question... No. If anything it adds $100 because I use the thing almost daily :)
Click to expand...
Yea I thought about that too, cause upon a 2nd look, it seemed alot like the kit I use on my electronics :D....
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top