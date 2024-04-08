[SOLD] - RTX A4000 16gb - Custom modded, white ITX

Giving this one last shot here before it goes on ebay. TIred of it tempting me to build another ITX rig I don't need.
Selling my one of a kind, custom RTX A4000 16gb. This is basically an ITX 3070/3070ti but much more efficient, with 16gb of vram, and all the other pro/quadro card goodies.
Spec list:
Stock, these are limited to 140w due to the small single slot HSF. You can safely increase the power limit with a better heatsink, pushing these into 3070/3070ti performance levels.
If you want/need a 2 slot card, a stock Palit HSF can be had for ~40 bucks, and brings it down to 2 slots. If you want this setup, pay for the heatsink and I will install it before shipping.
Sold
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
