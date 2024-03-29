SOLD: RTX 3080 FE 10gb for $365

theplaidfad
Lurker
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,195
Up for sale is my Nvidia RTX 3080 FE for
$390 $365 PayPal. Buyer pays fees unless you choose F&F
This card has been modded. I replaced all of the thermal pads with Gelid Extreme 2.0 and 3.0 mm pads, and the memory chips were thermal pasted with a copper plate mod. The memory temps run much cooler than a standard 3080 FE. Card is in good working order, and can be undervolted if you so desire.
Heatware is under "theplaidfad", I have 2FA activated on hardform and can answer emails from the email linked in my heatware and on hardforum.
