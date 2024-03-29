SOLD: RTX 3080 FE 10gb for $365

T

theplaidfad

Up for sale is my Nvidia RTX 3080 FE for $390 $365 PayPal. Buyer pays fees unless you choose F&F

This card has been modded. I replaced all of the thermal pads with Gelid Extreme 2.0 and 3.0 mm pads, and the memory chips were thermal pasted with a copper plate mod. The memory temps run much cooler than a standard 3080 FE. Card is in good working order, and can be undervolted if you so desire.

Heatware is under "theplaidfad", I have 2FA activated on hardform and can answer emails from the email linked in my heatware and on hardforum.
 
ive got a 10GB 3080. seems cheap compared to a comparable performing 4 series! gl
 
ive got a 10GB 3080. seems cheap compared to a comparable performing 4 series! gl
Thanks for the kind words. I only hope somebody else here will see it that way. Lost my job in the middle of February, and I'll be starting my new job on Monday the 8th. I've got to make sure I can hit this mortgage payment while the paychecks catch back up. Had a garage sale two weeks ago that certainly helped a little bit. Selling this would push it over the top.
 
