SOLD OUT: WD SN850X 1TB NVMe 4.0 SSD $60 BestBuy 4/20/2023 only

Currently Sold Out, may come back in stock but the deal ends at Midnight CST regardless.

This is BestBuy's daily deal and by far the lowest I've seen a 1TB NVMe 4.0 SSD from one of the bigger SSD brands, but the deal is only good for 14 more hours or so. Amazon and other retailers may price match.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/wd-bla...sd-pcie-gen-4-x4-nvme/6512131.p?skuId=6512131

SN850X is WD's highest performing NVMe 4.0 drive and is right up there with the fastest from Samsung, Sabrent, SK Hynix, Corsair etc., $60 for 1TB is a great deal if you need more storage for your desktop or want to add some storage to a laptop with a free NVMe slot. Also good in a console but you may want to add a heatsink.

Personally I'm holding off on all tech related things unless I absolutely need to buy it as I have a feeling all of this stuff (RAM, SSDs) etc. are only trending downward in the near future. I'll probably end up getting some of these SN850X 4TBs when they hit $200 or so and then move some of my 2TB drives into laptops.
 
Someone needing an OS drive, that seem like the perfect drive-price-size, more than 50% rebate on one of the very best drive
 
with memory and ram you always have to be careful.. it can trend upward just as fast.. all it takes is one fab power outtage or flood and the entire industry panics.
 
I just bought a 2TB one for my 7800X3D build last week for $150. Looks like those are back up to $200.
 
40 miles away is the closest to me so I am going to pass. No shipping option either for me.
 
Yeah there's always a chance with some tech stuff like RAM that is almost like a commodity, but the recent trend has been significant discounts and innovation still occurring with DDR5 especially. There's still a lot of factors driving price down like capacity and speeds/timings so I'm pretty confident the prices keep going down as volume ramps and the tech matures, especially with soft demand in the consumer space due to fears of recession etc. With SSDs I don't think we're at a floor yet either but we'll see, I'm not in a hurry to buy lower capacity drives as I tend to upgrade from the top and then use the older stuff to upgrade some of my downstream devices. 2TB at $120 or so I probably would've pulled the trigger, or 4TB at $250 or so would've also gotten me to bite but I still have about 2/4TB unused on my current 980 Pros.

Anyways looks like they sold out, they may pop back in stock or local BBs may still have some. Grats to all who were able to get one!
 
