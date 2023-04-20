SOLD OUT: WD SN850X 1TB NVMe 4.0 SSD $60 BestBuy 4/20/2023 only

Currently Sold Out, may come back in stock but the deal ends at Midnight CST regardless.This is BestBuy's daily deal and by far the lowest I've seen a 1TB NVMe 4.0 SSD from one of the bigger SSD brands, but the deal is only good for 14 more hours or so. Amazon and other retailers may price match.SN850X is WD's highest performing NVMe 4.0 drive and is right up there with the fastest from Samsung, Sabrent, SK Hynix, Corsair etc., $60 for 1TB is a great deal if you need more storage for your desktop or want to add some storage to a laptop with a free NVMe slot. Also good in a console but you may want to add a heatsink.Personally I'm holding off on all tech related things unless I absolutely need to buy it as I have a feeling all of this stuff (RAM, SSDs) etc. are only trending downward in the near future. I'll probably end up getting some of these SN850X 4TBs when they hit $200 or so and then move some of my 2TB drives into laptops.