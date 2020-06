Yeah I super glued the USB cable in my G700S (these mice have a problem where the cable droops down and completely disconnects it from the computer, mid game). I took out the AA battery and removed the battery door. I bought like 8 used G700S's off ebay and 3 are missing the wireless adapter. So I gutted them all down to parts. So if I want to make a custom G700S, I can open it up and gut more weight out of it, like cutting out the internal AA battery holder, ditch the battery door cover, no receiver since it didn't come with one. Cause the current trend of gaming mice these days is that people want a gaming mouse that weights 5 grams, with only two fucking buttons and maybe one side thumb button, if they're generous. I don't understand how you can play games that have a lot of control key bindings with a 3 button mouse. What is this, return of the MAC? The G700S has so many buttons and once you get used to it, its very powerful because you can create gaming profiles and create profiles specific for a single desktop application. No more keyboard hot keys, when you can bind the combo in a single click.



Logitech, stop being stupid and make a more refined G700S, KEEP THE SAME BUTTON COUNT OR ADD MORE, and make it lighter and more ergonomic. Also, your OEM USB mouse cord is too thick and restricts movement, You gotta make that USB cord thinner. I manage using the thick OEM USB cord because I use a clamp to keep the cord pointed upwards.



Every time Logitech makes an awesome mouse, they discontinue it cause they want to make a new mouse with 50% less buttons!