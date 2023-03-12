Sold my 5900x... But which X3D and when.

So my 5900x setup and mobo are gone. Sold them before I went on vacation a month ago. Seemed like a good time. Did fine on that. Now for the really tough choices:



If a 7950X3D was in stock for MSRP id just buy it right now and be done, but there have not been any anywhere online for over a week. I'm assuming if they do reappear they'll now be over msrp and scalping priced.



The 7900x3d is still in stock for the moment but just isn't compelling. BUT... It's there and I can save 5 percent on it through Amazon.



Obviously the 7800x3d next month will be a perfect value choice but with this much hype they will go out of stock instantly and may cost as much as the 7900x3d does today.



So... Assuming I am going X3D... What would you guys do?



Take the 7900x3d today before the next round of insanity begins?



See if 7950x3d come back into stock soon at MSRP?



Risk trying to get a 7800x3d at launch vs the entire rest of the world.



This thread should be entertaining. 😃