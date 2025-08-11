SOLD MSI Ventus OC 3x 5070ti for 625$ like new

Selling my 5070ti msi ventus oc 3x. Card is like new. Never really been overclocked. Just to test it. Stable on 350 core and 1500 memory in afterburner. Never tried anything past that and run it at stock. Card was bought in November of 24.
I live in Worcester MA and have sold tons of stuff on here. I have heatware if needed. I take venmo, cashapp, paypal and zelle. Asking 625$
Would love to sell this tonight. I can box it up and ship it out tomorrow morning 2 day to anywhere in the USA.
Thanks for looking!
Nick
