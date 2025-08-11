  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD MSI Ventus OC 3x 5070ti for 625$ like new

Selling my 5070ti msi ventus oc 3x. Card is like new. Never really been overclocked. Just to test it. Stable on 350 core and 1500 memory in afterburner. Never tried anything past that and run it at stock. Card was bought in November of 24.

I live in Worcester MA and have sold tons of stuff on here. I have heatware if needed. I take venmo, cashapp, paypal and zelle. Asking 625$

Would love to sell this tonight. I can box it up and ship it out tomorrow morning 2 day to anywhere in the USA.

Thanks for looking!

Nick
 
