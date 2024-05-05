Sold: Intel 4770K, Asus Z87-A, 16GB DDR3 Combo

Heatware: kyang357
For Sale:
Intel i7-4770K, Asus Z87-A, 16GB DDR3 (2x8GB) combo $100 $50 shipped
This belongs to my older brother. He is the original owner. Selling due to upgrading, is from a pet-free/smoke-free home. Fully functional and is looking for a RGB airflow case to reinvent and not become homeless. Thank you for your time.
EDIT: Shipping with HSF attached. I am out of paste and you will need to re-paste.
EDIT2: i/o shield included
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
For Sale:
This belongs to my older brother. He is the original owner. Selling due to upgrading, is from a pet-free/smoke-free home. Fully functional and is looking for a RGB airflow case to reinvent and not become homeless. Thank you for your time.
EDIT: Shipping with HSF attached. I am out of paste and you will need to re-paste.
EDIT2: i/o shield included
Attachments
-
PXL_20240505_032154369.jpg562.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_032633535.jpg283 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_032238480.jpg252.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_032258925.jpg245.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_032324726.jpg230.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_032354656.jpg274.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240505_014352603.jpg562.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: