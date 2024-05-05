Sold: Intel 4770K, Asus Z87-A, 16GB DDR3 Combo

Status
Not open for further replies.
K

kyang357

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
2,179
Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


For Sale:

Intel i7-4770K, Asus Z87-A, 16GB DDR3 (2x8GB) combo $100 $50 shipped

This belongs to my older brother. He is the original owner. Selling due to upgrading, is from a pet-free/smoke-free home. Fully functional and is looking for a RGB airflow case to reinvent and not become homeless. Thank you for your time. :D

EDIT: Shipping with HSF attached. I am out of paste and you will need to re-paste.
EDIT2: i/o shield included
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240505_032154369.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032154369.jpg
    562.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_032633535.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032633535.jpg
    283 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_032238480.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032238480.jpg
    252.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_032258925.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032258925.jpg
    245.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_032324726.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032324726.jpg
    230.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_032354656.jpg
    PXL_20240505_032354656.jpg
    274.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240505_014352603.jpg
    PXL_20240505_014352603.jpg
    562.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top