SOLD: Innocn 4k 160hz Mini-Led 27" 27M2V (Minty)

l88bastard

l88bastard

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
3,763
SOLD!


For sale is an epic Innocn 4k160 27" 27M2V Mini-Led.

This monitor is pixel perfect and kicks ass for gaming, work productivity and watching 4k videos!

$400 shipped.

I'm only selling because I have two and have to make room on my desk for G9 57"
 

Attachments

  • 20240310_131049.jpg
    20240310_131049.jpg
    369.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240310_131100.jpg
    20240310_131100.jpg
    455.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top