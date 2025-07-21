  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD: HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Mini PC

N

NobleX13

2FA
Jun 15, 2010
4,185
For sale is an "almost new" HP EliteDesk 805 G8 mini PC. This PC was unboxed and sat in storage a while. Still has the OEM HP Windows 11 image on it.

All proceeds go towards my house restoration.

Asking $280 $250 $230 $220 shipped within the USA. Payment via PayPal. Ships via USPS Priority Mail.

Heatware: NobleX13 (316-0-0)

Specs:
  • AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE CPU (6C/12T)
  • 16GB DDR4
  • 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 11 Pro
  • Brand new HP 65W AC Adapter

Photos:

