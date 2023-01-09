SOLD: Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E (3-Pack)

For sale is a gently used Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack. This is a great WiFi 6E mesh system. I ran this for about a month before getting a free set of enterprise access points from work. These are faster than the Aruba platform I moved to, but I need the money for other projects. In mint condition with all accessories. Factory reset and ready to go.
Asking $225 shipped within the USA. SOLD!
PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Heatware
Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.
Photos:
PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Heatware
Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.
Photos:
Last edited: