SOLD: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master mint condition!

Helping a buddy move this X570 board - he ran this briefly (about 3 weeks) with a 3950X before upgrading to the Aorus Xtreme. It is in absolute mint condition - the board was purchased on 3/31/20 from Microcenter and has close to its full 3 year warranty remaining.
Asking $SOLD OBO - shipping to CONUS only via USPS priority from zip 92592.
You can view my heatware here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to
Thanks for looking!
