SOLD: Gigabyte Aorus Elite AX B650M Motherboard AM5

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
6,266
Starting to organize and offload items that are left after some system switching, upgrades, lab changes etc.

Heatware: 111-0-0 - Plenty of references, been selling and buying here for many years.

Payment Terms: PayPal fee less F&F only. I ship almost daily and package well. US48 only.

For sale:

Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX AM5 Motherboard.

Gigabyte B650M Elite AX rev 1.2
  • Has most current bios
  • Purchased new March 2nd 2024 from Amazon
  • Comes with all accessories and original packaging.
  • No issues. Moved to itx for this setup, so this board can go. Just outside the return window so I couldn’t send it back to Amazon. I can provide the receipt.
  • This board normally runs around 189-199 plus tax
#### sold ####

It ran excellent briefly with a 7800x3d and ddr5 6000 ram. Great board here.

IMG_1451.jpeg


IMG_1449.jpeg


IMG_1448.jpeg


IMG_1447.jpeg
 
Last edited:
For anyone wondering, the biggest difference between the board revisions is the wifi module.

1.0 - AMD Wi-Fi 6E RZ616 (Mediatek)
1.1 - Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210
1.2/1.3 - Realtek® Wi-Fi 6E RTL8852CE

I had a 1.0 version of this board and it worked great when I had it. If I needed another board, I'd definitely buy it, but I spent $700+ with Dreamerbydesign this year already :p.

This is the right link for the board though for the 1.2 revision. The one above is for the 1.0/1.1 revision. The bios files are slightly different.
 
Last edited:
Link fixed and thank you Kirbyjr!

Bump. So many good cpu deals right now I’m tempted to keep this!! But really my shelf needs to be cleaned off.

Bump
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top