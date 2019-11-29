SOLD: Gigabyte AMD Radeon HD 7970 (GV-R797OC-3GD) 3GB GDDR5

I'm the second owner and I've this card for 4 years. The card full spec is here.

All the three fans are working (no stuck or slow spinning fan). I've replaced the GPU thermal paste with Noctua NT-H1 and managed to reduce the temperature by a few °C when I first had the card. The card works fine and has no issue.

Included are the original box and unopened accessories as shown in the attached photos.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 268-0-0)

SOLD! Thanks for looking.





This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR.

This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.

SOLD (6/27/2020) Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)
 

bump for today is the 93rd year anniversary of the last Ford Model T production!
 
Add another GPU card for sale. This time Gigabyte HD 7970.
 
Last edited:
