SOLD: Gigabyte AMD Radeon HD 7970 (GV-R797OC-3GD) 3GB GDDR5

pututu
[H]ard DCOTM x2
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 1,829
I'm the second owner and I've this card for 4 years. The card full spec is here.
All the three fans are working (no stuck or slow spinning fan). I've replaced the GPU thermal paste with Noctua NT-H1 and managed to reduce the temperature by a few °C when I first had the card. The card works fine and has no issue.
Included are the original box and unopened accessories as shown in the attached photos.
I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 268-0-0)
SOLD! Thanks for looking.
All the three fans are working (no stuck or slow spinning fan). I've replaced the GPU thermal paste with Noctua NT-H1 and managed to reduce the temperature by a few °C when I first had the card. The card works fine and has no issue.
Included are the original box and unopened accessories as shown in the attached photos.
I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 268-0-0)
SOLD! Thanks for looking.
This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR.
This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.
SOLD (6/27/2020) Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.
I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)
This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.
SOLD (6/27/2020) Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.
I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)
Attachments
-
325.1 KB Views: 0
-
458.6 KB Views: 0
-
231 KB Views: 0
-
359.9 KB Views: 0
-
212.6 KB Views: 0
-
329.3 KB Views: 0
-
368 KB Views: 0
-
147.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited: