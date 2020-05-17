SOLD -- FS: Ryzen 2700X w/ Wraith Prism Cooler

I have a Ryzen 2700X including the Wraith Prism Cooler all in original box for sale.
Was cooled with a Fractal Design Celsius S36 AIO the whole time.
I upgraded to a 3900X from this on aX470 Taichi.
It ran 4x8GB GSKILL 3600C15 RAM with no issues but YMMV.
$175/OBO shipped to PayPal verified US address.
2700X is sold...thanks!
Was cooled with a Fractal Design Celsius S36 AIO the whole time.
I upgraded to a 3900X from this on aX470 Taichi.
It ran 4x8GB GSKILL 3600C15 RAM with no issues but YMMV.
$175/OBO shipped to PayPal verified US address.
2700X is sold...thanks!
Last edited: