SOLD - FS Multiple iPhones - Need Unlocked / ATT Iphone XR / 11 / 12's

S

satyr36

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 8, 2009
Messages
109
I've already sold multiple of these. You provide the iMEI to ATT or your provider and they'll "unlock" it.
All working order in great shape. Can take more pictures if PM'd requests...No damage to glass/carrier unless noted... (Glass is finger printed)

#1 iPhone 11 - 175$
1.jpg

2.jpg


#2 iPhone 12 225$
1.jpg

2.jpg


#3 iPhone 12 with Broken back glass 185$
3.jpg

2.jpg


#4 iPhone XR 150$
1.jpg

2.jpg


#5 iPhone XR 150$
1.jpg

2.jpg
 
