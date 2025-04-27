SOLD: FS: MSI RTX 3070Ti Ventus 3X 8GB

matt_to_the_max
Hello, I am selling a MSI RTX 3070Ti that runs great and has never been mined on. I sold this GPU to my roommate who used it for a few years after I bought a RTX 3080Ti. (He mostly plays AOE4 and simulation games.) I recently bought a RTX 5080 and gave him the 3080Ti. Price: $220 shipped with USPS or UPS Insured to CONUS. Edit: Sold to kyang357
Thanks and have a great day.
