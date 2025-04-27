  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

SOLD: FS: MSI RTX 3070Ti Ventus 3X 8GB

Status
Not open for further replies.
M

matt_to_the_max

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Mar 31, 2008
Messages
396
Hello, I am selling a MSI RTX 3070Ti that runs great and has never been mined on. I sold this GPU to my roommate who used it for a few years after I bought a RTX 3080Ti. (He mostly plays AOE4 and simulation games.) I recently bought a RTX 5080 and gave him the 3080Ti. Price: $220 shipped with USPS or UPS Insured to CONUS. Edit: Sold to kyang357
Heat: matt3D
IMG_0800.JPG
IMG_0801.JPG
IMG_0802.jpg

Thanks and have a great day.
 
Last edited:
matt_to_the_max said:
Hello, I am selling a MSI RTX 3070Ti that runs great and has never been mined on. I sold this GPU to my roommate who used it for a few years after I bought a RTX 3080Ti. (He mostly plays AOE4 and simulation games.) I recently bought a RTX 5080 and gave him the 3080Ti. Price: $220 shipped with USPS or UPS Insured to CONUS.
Heat: matt3D
Click to expand...
yhpm

EDIT: Paid
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top