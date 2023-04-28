SOLD FS: eVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra

eVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra 24GB of VRAM. I've had it for about a year and just gamed with it. It works great I just upgraded to a 4090.

Comes with 3 right angle PCIe adapters that route to the backplate so wires don't cover the 3090 aRGB. Also comes with a GPU support bracket.

GPU still has over a year and a half of warranty left from manufacturer (see photo from 4/1/23).

$750 shipped to 48 states
Paypal F&F
 

