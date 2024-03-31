Sold FS: Asus ROG-STRIX -RTX3090- GAMING/Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000W package

jacuzz1
Well, I have a 4080 Super on the way and so this 24GB beast must go in order to make room. I purchased her here in the forum about a year and a half ago. She runs great and is still in my rig. The package includes the 3090, the box that it came to me in, a high quality magnetic aftermarket video card support pole and a Seasonic Prime 1000w Platinum power supply. There is still a little over a year left on the warranty for the card. I am asking $750 PayPal F&F shipped to the lower 48. You have the option of adding 3.5% although with 92 -0 heatware, I leave that up to you. I will post a picture of the power supply once I swap it out of my rig with my new Seasonic Vertex 1000w which should arrive on Sunday.
