Sold FS: Asus ROG-STRIX -RTX3090- GAMING/Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000W package

jacuzz1

jacuzz1

Feb 14, 2004
7,317
Well, I have a 4080 Super on the way and so this 24GB beast must go in order to make room. I purchased her here in the forum about a year and a half ago. She runs great and is still in my rig. The package includes the 3090, the box that it came to me in, a high quality magnetic aftermarket video card support pole and a Seasonic Prime 1000w Platinum power supply. There is still a little over a year left on the warranty for the card. I am asking $750 PayPal F&F shipped to the lower 48. You have the option of adding 3.5% although with 92 -0 heatware, I leave that up to you. I will post a picture of the power supply once I swap it out of my rig with my new Seasonic Vertex 1000w which should arrive on Sunday.
Price drop and a Seasonic 1000w Platinum added. I purchased both as a package and I am selling them as a package.
 
TTT, will entertain offers for the card only .I can just sell the other items separately or perhaps I should just hang on to it until the 40 series dry up before the 50 series launch and sell it for more on fleabay? PM with what the Hive thinks to avoid anarchy in a for sale thread.(y) or(n)
 
She is coming out of my machine tomorrow now since my new PSU arrives bump.
 
