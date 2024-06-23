Sold FS: (7) MSI GTX 970

K

kyang357

Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


*SOLD* MSI GTX 970 (17 7 units) $175 shipped all
3x blower
4x open-air

No mining, all pulled from old ibuypower gaming PCs.
All tested with furmark, a few are missing a DVI screw.


*SOLD* Gigabyte GTX 1650 $50
Requires 6-pin power.
Bough tit off ebay to upgrade Dell but Dell doesn't have 6-pin, doh!
Looks new, listing said was a fresh pull.
 

