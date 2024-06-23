Sold FS: (7) MSI GTX 970

Heatware: kyang357
*SOLD*
MSI GTX 970 (17 7 units) $175 shipped all
3x blower
4x open-air
No mining, all pulled from old ibuypower gaming PCs.
All tested with furmark, a few are missing a DVI screw.
*SOLD*
Gigabyte GTX 1650 $50
Requires 6-pin power.
Bough tit off ebay to upgrade Dell but Dell doesn't have 6-pin, doh!
Looks new, listing said was a fresh pull.
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
*SOLD*
3x blower
4x open-air
No mining, all pulled from old ibuypower gaming PCs.
All tested with furmark, a few are missing a DVI screw.
*SOLD*
Requires 6-pin power.
Bough tit off ebay to upgrade Dell but Dell doesn't have 6-pin, doh!
Looks new, listing said was a fresh pull.
Attachments
-
PXL_20240518_202441708.jpg247.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202506380.jpg424.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202528548.jpg194.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202601639.jpg316.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202614726.jpg425.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202636371.jpg211.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240518_202653506.jpg213 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240623_213705440.jpg278.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240623_213718764.jpg230.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240623_213741999.jpg412.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20240623_213802587.jpg253.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: