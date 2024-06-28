**SOLD** FS: $400 LCD Steam Deck 1TB Purchased Mar 2023

Status
Not open for further replies.
W

Wooshoo

Weaksauce
Joined
May 27, 2019
Messages
113
**SOLD** Bought a 64 GB steam deck in March of 2023. Upgraded to a 1TB SSD, added a glass screen protector and the gulikit hall effect joysticks. Original joysticks included. Bought but never installed the CoolDeck copper plate (included). good condition (some scuff on the back of the controller area from it being set down), even the screen protector is in almost new shape. Included is the original charger and case. $400 OBO.

https://www.heatware.com/u/125058/to


20240628_154334.jpg

20240628_154425.jpg

20240628_154442.jpg
20240628_154451.jpg
20240628_154352.jpg
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top