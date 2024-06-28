SOLD** FS: $400 LCD Steam Deck 1TB Purchased Mar 2023

**SOLD** Bought a 64 GB steam deck in March of 2023. Upgraded to a 1TB SSD, added a glass screen protector and the gulikit hall effect joysticks. Original joysticks included. Bought but never installed the CoolDeck copper plate (included). good condition (some scuff on the back of the controller area from it being set down), even the screen protector is in almost new shape. Included is the original charger and case. $400 OBO.
https://www.heatware.com/u/125058/to
https://www.heatware.com/u/125058/to
Last edited: