SOLD: For the Coffee Nuts - Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2 with SSP Burrs Upgrade

Hello all.
This is brand new and sealed. It's a matte black and the SKU is D1211MB-US-S2-A - serial number is 044023481269. This has the SSP MP Brew burr upgrade so it is a $495 retail unit. This is a brand new replacement for my unit and I've decided to use a regular burr grinder that I bought at Costco while I was waiting for this to get back (and save some chedda).
More info: https://fellowproducts.com/products/ode-brew-grinder-gen-2?variant=40978992496740.
My brother swears by this thing and made fun of me for moving away from it. If you are that level of a coffee nut (I drink a crapload of it but I guess I'm not bougee enough) you will go nuts for this. Search on the web for the universal praise.
$400 PayPal F&F shipped free via UPS Ground with insurance and signature.
EDIT: sold!
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to - 2FA [H] account.
Ode Gen 2 is also available with pre-installed SSP MP Brew Burrs. This highly coveted burr set is coated in titanium aluminum carbon nitride coating (Red Speed), which makes them incredibly durable and increases the lifespan by up to 5x. For coffee nerds looking for extreme clarity and strong flavor separation, this burr choice is perfect for your home brew bar.
