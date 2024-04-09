  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD: For the Coffee Nuts - Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2 with SSP Burrs Upgrade

Hello all.

This is brand new and sealed. It's a matte black and the SKU is D1211MB-US-S2-A - serial number is 044023481269. This has the SSP MP Brew burr upgrade so it is a $495 retail unit. This is a brand new replacement for my unit and I've decided to use a regular burr grinder that I bought at Costco while I was waiting for this to get back (and save some chedda).

More info: https://fellowproducts.com/products/ode-brew-grinder-gen-2?variant=40978992496740.

Ode Gen 2 is also available with pre-installed SSP MP Brew Burrs. This highly coveted burr set is coated in titanium aluminum carbon nitride coating (Red Speed), which makes them incredibly durable and increases the lifespan by up to 5x. For coffee nerds looking for extreme clarity and strong flavor separation, this burr choice is perfect for your home brew bar.
Click to expand...

My brother swears by this thing and made fun of me for moving away from it. If you are that level of a coffee nut (I drink a crapload of it but I guess I'm not bougee enough) you will go nuts for this. Search on the web for the universal praise.

$400 PayPal F&F shipped free via UPS Ground with insurance and signature.

EDIT: sold!

Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to - 2FA [H] account.
 

Got a few offers but nothing has stuck. Final bump. Gonna keep it or eBay it. Thanks for looking!
 
