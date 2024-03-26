SOLD: For cost of shipping only: i7-2600k, 2 x 8GB DDR3, MSI GTX 760

W

waderunner

Jun 2, 2013
1,145
SOLD: Thanks for the interest, all. These parts are no longer available.

I have a few older parts pulled a couple of years ago that were working at the time pulled.

I don't really have need for them.

Just looking for cost of shipping ($15 to $20, depending on ZIP).

Not looking to split the parts up.

MSI GTX 760 (needs cleaning)
i7-2600k
2 x 8 GB G.Skill Ripjaws DDR3 1600 CL10-10-10-30 1.5v
 
Pm incoming if not taken already. This would be perfect for my retro build! I even have a board collecting dust and a old heatsink!
 
PM sent
 
